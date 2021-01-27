Beeks Trading Co. Ltd. (BKS.L) (LON:BKS) Trading Up 0.6%

Beeks Trading Co. Ltd. (BKS.L) (LON:BKS) shares were up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 89 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 89 ($1.16). Approximately 80,292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 41,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.50 ($1.16).

The firm has a market capitalization of £46.02 million and a P/E ratio of 80.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 93.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 94.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Beeks Trading Co. Ltd. (BKS.L) Company Profile (LON:BKS)

Beeks Trading Corporation Ltd. provides virtual private server and infrastructure solutions for traders and broker partners worldwide. The company also offers co-location services; dedicated server packages; and server installation services. In addition, it provides institutional venue connections and retail broker connections through its Equinix platform; and Beeks Marketplace, a cloud-based portal that enables real-time connectivity to various exchanges, data feeds, trading tools, and news services for institutional traders, proprietary trading firms, brokers, wealth managers, and high-end retail traders.

