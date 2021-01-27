BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Upgraded to Buy by Truist

Truist upgraded shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $20.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America raised shares of BellRing Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.38.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BRBR stock opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $958.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.26.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.69 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 327.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 305,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 234,271 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after buying an additional 305,433 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.