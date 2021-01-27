BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Stock Price Down 8.4%

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) shares fell 8.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.38. 1,561,409 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 1,255,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BELLUS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.74.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $264.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.42.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 190,199.98% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Capital LLP raised its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 438,077 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $721,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

About BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

