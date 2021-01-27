Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) had its price target dropped by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Benefitfocus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Benefitfocus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

NASDAQ BNFT opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.04 million, a PE ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.96. Benefitfocus has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $19.29.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Benefitfocus’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Benefitfocus during the second quarter worth $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Benefitfocus by 306.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Benefitfocus during the third quarter worth $274,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Benefitfocus during the third quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 26,694 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

