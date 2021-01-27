Benin Management CORP Buys 1,100 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Benin Management CORP increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.9% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 42,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,404,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 730,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,297,000 after acquiring an additional 80,346 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM opened at $131.58 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $142.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.65 and a 200 day moving average of $109.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $401.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Independent Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.90.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

