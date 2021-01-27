Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Shares Gap Down to $4.67

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.67, but opened at $4.11. Benitec Biopharma shares last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Benitec Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Benitec Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th.

The company has a market cap of $4.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Benitec Biopharma stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.14% of Benitec Biopharma worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

