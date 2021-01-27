Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

In other Bentley Systems news, insider David J. Hollister sold 300,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $9,240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,763,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,925,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 25,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 542,823 shares in the company, valued at $16,718,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,386,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,776,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,730,000. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,065,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $42.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19. Bentley Systems has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $54.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.46.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.33 million. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.