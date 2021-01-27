Berenberg Bank Downgrades Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) to Hold

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FLGZY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group cut Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:FLGZY opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.89. Flughafen Zürich has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

About Flughafen Zürich

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

