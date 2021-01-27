Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€3.00” Price Target for Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF)

Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) received a €3.00 ($3.53) price objective from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 36.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AF. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($5.06) target price on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.94) target price on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €3.34 ($3.93).

Shares of AF opened at €4.74 ($5.58) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €4.92 and a 200-day moving average of €4.04. Air France-KLM SA has a one year low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a one year high of €14.65 ($17.24).

About Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA)

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

