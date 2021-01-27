BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BEST’s earnings. BEST posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 800%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BEST will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BEST.

Get BEST alerts:

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.47). BEST had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BEST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BEST from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.80 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEST. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BEST by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,723,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,775 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BEST by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,724,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,175,000 after acquiring an additional 643,961 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of BEST in the 3rd quarter worth $735,000. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of BEST by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 546,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 191,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BEST by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,053,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,161,000 after acquiring an additional 131,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEST stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.39. 4,195,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,793,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. BEST has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $5.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.72.

About BEST

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BEST (BEST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.