Bfsg LLC Grows Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Waste Management by 2.0% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 5.8% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Waste Management by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $113.95 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.30.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.07.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $1,108,774.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $1,096,320.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,371 shares of company stock worth $12,394,479. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

