Bfsg LLC Increases Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 88.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,431,000 after buying an additional 1,670,546 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 80.1% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 16.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $199.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.07. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $211.44.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

