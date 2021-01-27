Bfsg LLC Invests $1.34 Million in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter worth approximately $393,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Nutrien by 259.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 22.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter worth approximately $396,000. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Nutrien from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities cut Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, 140166 cut Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

NTR stock opened at $52.74 on Wednesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $55.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average is $42.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 310.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.346 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.95%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

