Bfsg LLC Invests $1.83 Million in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,915 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,000. Bfsg LLC owned 0.05% of UFP Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 26.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $56.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.99. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $64.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.09.

UFPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Monday, January 18th. Benchmark raised shares of UFP Industries to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

