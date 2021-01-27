Bfsg LLC Sells 305 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 57,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Consumer Edge raised shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.44.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $40,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127 over the last three months. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYY opened at $74.17 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1,059.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.