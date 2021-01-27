Biglari (NYSE:BH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $95.80

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $95.80 and traded as high as $116.72. Biglari shares last traded at $113.89, with a volume of 5,907 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Biglari from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.05. The company has a market capitalization of $254.71 million and a PE ratio of -0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $60.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Biglari had a negative return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $101.84 million for the quarter.

In other Biglari news, CEO Sardar Biglari purchased 6,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.06 per share, for a total transaction of $700,406.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 53,729 shares of company stock worth $6,181,662. Company insiders own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Biglari by 32.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Biglari in the third quarter worth $458,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari during the second quarter valued at $242,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Biglari in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Biglari in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000.

About Biglari (NYSE:BH)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

