Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment platform primarily in China. It provides online videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Bilibili alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BILI. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. HSBC started coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities increased their price objective on Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bilibili has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.46.

BILI stock opened at $126.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.91. The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.67 and a beta of 1.42. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $144.46.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.36). The firm had revenue of $466.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.43 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. FMR LLC grew its position in Bilibili by 21.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,208,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,155,000 after buying an additional 1,945,870 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Bilibili during the third quarter worth about $39,528,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Bilibili during the third quarter worth about $26,547,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bilibili by 21.8% during the third quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,522,000 after purchasing an additional 617,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bilibili by 286.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 508,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after purchasing an additional 376,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bilibili (BILI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.