Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will post sales of $46.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.25 million. Bill.com reported sales of $39.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year sales of $192.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $188.80 million to $198.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $244.90 million, with estimates ranging from $228.50 million to $260.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bill.com.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.73 million. Bill.com’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BILL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.93.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total transaction of $2,907,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,307,915.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total transaction of $1,283,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,164,584.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 331,134 shares of company stock valued at $39,888,858. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILL. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com stock traded down $5.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.36. 67,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,263. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $154.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.65 and its 200-day moving average is $108.67.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bill.com (BILL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.