BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Lowered to “Hold” at SEB Equities

SEB Equities cut shares of BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLRDF opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.79. BillerudKorsnäs AB has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15.

About BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ)

BillerudKorsnÃ¤s AB (publ) provides fiber based packaging materials and solutions in Sweden and internationally. It operates through three segments: Division Paper, Division Board, and Division Solutions. The Division Paper segment offers kraft and sack paper for manufacturing, medical equipment, and consumer segments.

