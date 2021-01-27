Binance USD (BUSD) Price Down 0% This Week

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003193 BTC on major exchanges. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and approximately $2.64 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00068352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.17 or 0.00913889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006581 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00050450 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.70 or 0.04393289 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015223 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00017605 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00017761 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD (BUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 1,362,948,378 coins. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos. The Reddit community for Binance USD is https://reddit.com/