(BIO.B) (NYSE:BIO.B) Sets New 12-Month High at $573.65

(BIO.B) (NYSE:BIO.B)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $573.65 and last traded at $573.65, with a volume of 9 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $573.65.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $579.99 and a 200 day moving average of $542.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.73.

Get (BIO.B) alerts:

(BIO.B) (NYSE:BIO.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $647.26 million for the quarter. (BIO.B) had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%.

About (BIO.B) (NYSE:BIO.B)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for (BIO.B) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (BIO.B) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.