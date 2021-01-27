Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) PT Raised to $410.00 at Benchmark

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Benchmark from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TECH. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.45.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $340.34 on Monday. Bio-Techne has a 12-month low of $155.17 and a 12-month high of $361.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $326.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.43.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.33. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total value of $6,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 8,809 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.12, for a total transaction of $2,520,431.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,645,730.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,680 shares of company stock valued at $22,479,696 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 869.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 400,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

