Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE: BHVN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/21/2021 – Biohaven Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Biohaven received approval for its first drug, Nurtec in February 2020, which was a major boost. The migraine drug has shown promising results in studies and its orally dissolving formulation is likely to drive sales. The company has several other late-stage candidates in its pipeline with encouraging progress. Moreover, its agreements to boost pipeline are expected to drive growth. However, Biohaven is heavily dependent on the successful commercialization of Nurtec. The company will likely face stiff competition as Nurtec targets a market with several established and big pharma companies. Any setback to its pipeline’s progress will also adversely impact the company’s prospects.”

1/19/2021 – Biohaven Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $110.00 to $101.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Biohaven Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $121.00 to $111.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Biohaven Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $100.00 to $93.00.

12/29/2020 – Biohaven Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $109.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Biohaven Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $73.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Biohaven Pharmaceutical is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Biohaven Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $85.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of BHVN opened at $88.78 on Wednesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $100.77. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.40.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Childs purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.55 per share, for a total transaction of $447,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,516,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,391,797.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William A. Jones, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $2,286,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,812,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,352,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,875,000 after acquiring an additional 562,071 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

