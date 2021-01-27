Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Shares of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) shot up 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $7.50. 793,675 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,205,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

Several brokerages recently commented on BMRA. Aegis cut their price objective on shares of Biomerica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Biomerica in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Biomerica from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $84.82 million, a P/E ratio of -18.15 and a beta of -0.47.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 42.18% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. Research analysts predict that Biomerica, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRA. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the second quarter worth $107,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Biomerica by 37.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

