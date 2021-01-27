Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) had its price objective increased by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $1.25 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BNGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bionano Genomics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bionano Genomics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.

BNGO opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43. Bionano Genomics has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 510.42% and a negative return on equity of 749.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNGO. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 59,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 29,580 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Bionano Genomics by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 849,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 100,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

