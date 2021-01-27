BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.14.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on BioNTech from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

BNTX opened at $106.29 on Wednesday. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $131.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of -53.15 and a beta of -1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.84.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.51). BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. The company had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.53 million. The company’s revenue was up 135.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $472,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the third quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in BioNTech by 28.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

