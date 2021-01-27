Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Trading Down 12.2%

Shares of Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) were down 12.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 1,235,728 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 2,086,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.86.

Birks Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI)

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls.

