BitCoen Price Reaches $0.0110 on Major Exchanges (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 27th. BitCoen has a market cap of $77,020.59 and approximately $701.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitCoen has traded 49.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.88 or 0.00438176 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,412.30 or 0.99537637 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitCoen Coin Profile

BitCoen (CRYPTO:BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io. BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen.

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

