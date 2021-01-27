Bitcoin Cash ABC Price Hits $13.75 on Top Exchanges (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be bought for $13.75 or 0.00044805 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market cap of $255.42 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,694.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.84 or 0.01234232 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.72 or 0.00523616 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002517 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005941 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000234 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO:BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

