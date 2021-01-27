Bitcoin Private Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,047.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000727 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $9,047.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.36 or 0.00261106 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00096419 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00032040 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

