BitTorrent (BTT) Trading Down 6.3% Over Last Week

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 27th. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTorrent has a market cap of $334.09 million and $114.68 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008263 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008955 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001268 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002629 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 989,972,659,351 coins. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

