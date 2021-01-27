BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) (TSE:BB) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.00

BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$30.00 and last traded at C$27.96, with a volume of 16666120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$23.78.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$7.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.67. The company has a market cap of C$15.73 billion and a PE ratio of -20.15.

In other BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) news, Senior Officer Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho sold 20,000 shares of BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.09, for a total value of C$341,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,606,184.43. Also, Director Roger Lace sold 20,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$267,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$77,880. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 598,303 shares of company stock valued at $4,051,877.

About BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) (TSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.