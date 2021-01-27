BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) Shares Up 1.8%

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV)’s stock price shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.60 and last traded at $16.50. 7,261 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 328% from the average session volume of 1,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV)

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

