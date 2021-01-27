BLink Achieves Market Cap of $1.26 Million (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 27th. Over the last seven days, BLink has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One BLink token can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BLink has a market cap of $1.26 million and $39,470.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00069730 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.59 or 0.00892475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006731 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00051574 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,326.37 or 0.04457034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00016106 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00018170 BTC.

BLink Profile

BLink (BLINK) is a token. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,465,408 tokens. BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org. The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BLink Token Trading

BLink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

