Blockburn (BURN) Trading 36.9% Lower Over Last Week

Blockburn (CURRENCY:BURN) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Blockburn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockburn has traded down 36.9% against the U.S. dollar. Blockburn has a total market capitalization of $33,346.01 and $897.00 worth of Blockburn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00084900 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 163.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.03 or 0.00899635 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000994 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000699 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00044070 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00016351 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000225 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Blockburn Coin Profile

BURN is a coin. Blockburn's total supply is 1,977,738,958 coins and its circulating supply is 1,957,738,958 coins. Blockburn's official website is blockburn.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blockburn is https://reddit.com/