Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Price Reaches $2.97 on Top Exchanges

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.97 or 0.00009329 BTC on major exchanges. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market cap of $112.73 million and approximately $158,046.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00051075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00130177 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00282218 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00070428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00068819 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00036571 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Token Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 tokens. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official message board is medium.com/@bloomzed. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official website is bloomzed.io.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Token Trading

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.