BMO Capital Markets Increases Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target to $88.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its target price upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 1.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FATE. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $71.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.79.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $89.31 on Monday. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $121.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -48.54 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.44.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $1,295,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,030.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,820 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $7,122,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,027,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 311,651 shares of company stock worth $30,351,069. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FATE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,566,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,469,000 after acquiring an additional 466,488 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 41.2% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,556,000 after acquiring an additional 420,140 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $24,562,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 36.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 530,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,218,000 after buying an additional 142,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 86,372.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 86,372 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

