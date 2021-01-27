BMO Capital Markets Trims Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Target Price to $150.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 47.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.55.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $5.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.97. 51,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $116.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.70 and a 200-day moving average of $105.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,833,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,358,000 after purchasing an additional 571,356 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 8.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,609,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $596,936,000 after buying an additional 447,378 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 8.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,076,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $435,485,000 after buying an additional 334,280 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 39.2% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 671,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,453,000 after buying an additional 188,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,606,000. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.