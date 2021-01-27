Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.50

Shares of Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 3000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BYPLF shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bodycote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.30.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

