BoringDAO (BOR) Price Hits $444.85

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. BoringDAO has a total market capitalization of $19.49 million and $10.49 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BoringDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $444.85 or 0.01462987 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00050654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00133610 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00295291 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00068907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00070640 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00036911 BTC.

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,813 tokens. The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com. The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com.

BoringDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

