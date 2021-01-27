Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 78.7% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 84.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 350.6% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 1,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $286,293.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,067.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,297,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,775 shares of company stock worth $2,451,627. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $44.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.26.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Article: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.