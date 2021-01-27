Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bouygues from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOUYF opened at $42.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.99. Bouygues has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Bouygues had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 5.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bouygues will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

