BowX Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on February 1st (OTCMKTS:BOWXU)

BowX Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:BOWXU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, February 1st. BowX Acquisition had issued 42,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 5th. The total size of the offering was $420,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

BOWXU stock opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89. BowX Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BowX Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,575,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $790,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition during the third quarter worth $2,083,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition during the third quarter worth $42,661,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition during the third quarter worth $3,283,000.

About BowX Acquisition

Bowx Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

