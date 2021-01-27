BOX Token (BOX) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.00

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 45.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last week, BOX Token has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BOX Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. BOX Token has a market capitalization of $450,443.39 and $5.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOX Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00010325 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.76 or 0.00396672 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token Token Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 tokens. BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOX Token is box.la. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

BOX Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.