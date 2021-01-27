Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 797.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 32,943 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.7% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.86.

In other news, Director David H. Lissy sold 5,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $999,842.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,482,653.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.36, for a total value of $4,159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 252,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,034,680.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,740 shares of company stock valued at $10,568,882 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BFAM stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.40. 2,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,657. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.23 and a 52-week high of $177.16. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.02, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.24 and its 200-day moving average is $148.28.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.51. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

