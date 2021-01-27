Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Stock Price Down 11.7%

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)’s stock price fell 11.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $54.76 and last traded at $55.28. 3,555,556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average session volume of 1,399,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.58.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EAT. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Brinker International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brinker International from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.57.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $253,755.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,740.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter valued at approximately $472,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 17.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 9,582 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 6.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after buying an additional 35,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 475,950.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 299,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after buying an additional 299,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

