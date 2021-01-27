Bristow Group (VTOL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $304.64 million during the quarter.

NYSE VTOL traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $26.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,007. Bristow Group has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $35.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $775.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.86.

In other Bristow Group news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 89,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $2,099,207.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 802,279 shares of company stock valued at $18,251,513. 8.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc provides industrial aviation services to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It conducts major transportation operations in the North Sea, Nigeria, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico; and other offshore energy producing regions, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, and Trinidad.

