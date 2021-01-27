Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Artemis Investment Management LLP’s 3rd Largest Position

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 506,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 2.3% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.12% of Broadcom worth $222,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Broadcom by 36.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $623,675,000 after buying an additional 457,885 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 33.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,166,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $424,995,000 after acquiring an additional 294,310 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,249,964,000 after acquiring an additional 278,003 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 28.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,105,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $402,664,000 after acquiring an additional 243,783 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,061,256,000 after acquiring an additional 242,922 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,333 shares of company stock worth $106,085,379. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Barclays raised their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.59.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $455.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.71. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $470.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $185.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.75, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

