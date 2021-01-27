Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.9% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $34,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 26.9% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $200,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 36,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,346,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.8% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.59.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.24, for a total transaction of $197,418.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.72, for a total transaction of $238,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,333 shares of company stock worth $106,085,379. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $9.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $454.21. The company had a trading volume of 12,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,745. The company’s fifty day moving average is $436.93 and its 200 day moving average is $375.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $470.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.73 billion, a PE ratio of 73.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.