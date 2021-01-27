Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Downgraded by HC Wainwright to “Neutral”

HC Wainwright cut shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BWEN. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Broadwind from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadwind from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadwind has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.63 million, a PE ratio of -192.47 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Broadwind has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.74.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Broadwind had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $54.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadwind will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Broadwind by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 13,804 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Broadwind in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Broadwind by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Broadwind in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 40.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

